According to Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz, the cause of the camper fire that occurred Saturday, July 3 on Cold Springs Road off Loseth Road, near Orofino, was an electronic malfunction with the refrigerator. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office had been investigating the fire since the incident occurred and recently made that determination.

According to an earlier Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, the victims of the fire, who were determined to have died from smoke inhalation, were Jennifer Patricia Brink, 35, and Jeffrey Nelson, 36, both of Lewiston.

Oct. 6, Clearwater Tribune

