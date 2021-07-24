Regional News standing
Robin Fox, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Spokane was the guest speaker at the Great Craigmont Chamber meeting on July 14 and used the word “historic” a lot when describing the weather conditions from October 2020 – June 2021.

Temperatures have been 10 degrees above normal from June 15 – July 12 with “historic” high temperatures several of those days.

March to July only had about 30 percent of normal precipitation to go along with the above normal temperatures to set up “historic” drought conditions which have been between extreme and exceptional lately.

The bad news is she did not see any change in the above normal temperatures, below normal precipitation and the smoke that has settled in from various fires for at least the next couple of months.

July 22, Lewis County Herald

