Circling the historic Chinese Cemetery in Warren, a specially trained dog located what could be the grave of a woman named Too Hay who was buried more than a century ago.
The search for historical records and maps of the area was conducted earlier this month by a German shepherd named Cayvun, who was lead through the cemetery by his handler Florence Dickens of Rupert.
The Payette National Forest led the effort to locate the remains of any miners still buried in the cemetery, which was active between about 1870 and 1920.
The cemetery, located near the historic townsite of Warren, has 32 known temporary gravesites, Payette Archaeology Technician Kelly Martin said.
July 15, The Star-News
