On June 18, at approximately 1:39 p.m., deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, along with Clearwater County Ambulance, and Orofino Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at #5 Chinook Lane, in the Hidden Village area of Orofino. The house was reported by witnesses to be fully engulfed, with one occupant inside. Orofino Fire managed to contain the fire.
The deceased occupant of the residence was identified as Robert Marc Mason, age 60. The cause of death is smoke inhalation. The State of Idaho Fire Marshall did come to the scene of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
June 18, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
