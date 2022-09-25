Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Grace Bible Church is the new name for the Kamiah Christ’s Church, the church’s pastor Geoff Stevens shared.

Although the name has changed the same spirit remains. Confusion with the name of an unrelated church in the regional area led to the name change.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments