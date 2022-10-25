Christmas in the Pines 2022 Craft Sale and Soup Kitchen will be Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Winchester Community Center. The craft sale is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $1 or a canned item to be donated to the local food bank.
The Soup Kitchen will be in the basement of the community center starting at 10:30 a.m. It will last until all the soup and pie are gone. Come enjoy the craft sale and have a bowl of soup, roll, pie, and beverages for $5.
