Plans are to have the annual Christmas in the Pines event at the Winchester Community Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The event usual features several venders with a variety of gift ideas; a soup and pie kitchen provided by the Museum of Winchester History; doughnuts, coffee and water for purchase; door prizes given hourly.

