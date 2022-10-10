Plans are to have the annual Christmas in the Pines event at the Winchester Community Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The event usual features several venders with a variety of gift ideas; a soup and pie kitchen provided by the Museum of Winchester History; doughnuts, coffee and water for purchase; door prizes given hourly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.