City Council members faced a busy agenda for Aug. 25. Under Petitions, Appeals, Applications, and Communications, a letter in reference to the City of Orofino’s Forgone Tax Accrual was received from Don Gardner, and distributed to council members, recommending the council not to use the Forgone Tax Accrual method now or in the future.
Gardner stated concern in the city using the method to hold onto money in a virtual savings account. He added that under the forgone tax provision, conservative budgeting can hurt taxpayers.
“Taxpayers are on the hook for this money sometime in the future,” wrote Gardner. “it never goes away. Accruing forgone money for possible future use is an incentive that looks good by leaving tax money on the table but it can be grabbed up later, hurting the taxpayers.”
Sept. 2, Clearwater Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.