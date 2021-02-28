A request through Orofino Rural Fire District (ORFD) to extend fire protection to county property located on Plantation Drive, outside of the current rural district boundaries, was denied by the Orofino City Council at the regular meeting held Feb. 9.
Orofino Fire Chief Jon Hoyt recommended the city deny the request, and reported to council members the various hardships involved in responding to the area.
“We aren’t able to effectively fight fires at that location. I’m not comfortable with heading up Deer Cedar Road to reach Plantation Drive. Due to the road, we would be limited to using the brush truck which is incapable of handling a structure fire, our tinder truck would require much more time to reach the property,” said Hoyt, “I understand the county does not maintain the road, which is another issue. Why annex, if we can’t effectively fight the fire? It just isn’t practical.”
Feb. 17, Clearwater Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.