(Boundary County) – Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area. The fire started Aug. 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs.

Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire led the response with assistance from local firefighters, but aircraft ordered for the fire could not immediately fly because of the drone. Flying civilian drones near an emergency scene is against the law and interferes with firefighting aircraft, works against the firefighters on the scene, and creates a serious safety issue.

