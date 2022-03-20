Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

An update from the City’s Ad Hoc committee meeting Feb. 25, with Orofino Rural District Fire Department (ORFD) was provided by the Orofino City Council meeting March 8.

City Administrator Ryan Smathers said he felt inclined to attend the committee meeting as there was some concern voiced at the Feb. 22 council meeting regarding prior remarks made by Councilman Mark Swayne. ORFD committee members questioned whether Swayne’s intentions were to sever ties with the district or work together to seek a feasible solution to continue fire protection services.

March 16, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments