Adam Christopher Johnson, of Clarkston, Wash., was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, Johnson, 35, conspired with Helene Martensen, 51, Chandler Lee Black, 21, and Richard Lee Black, 43, to distribute methamphetamine in the Lewiston, Idaho area. Lewiston Police Department detectives, assigned to the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, arrested Richard Black in January 2020, when he was found in possession of distribution quantities of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a digital scale and cash. Several months later, in June 2020, after a significant collaborative effort, the FBI North Idaho Violent Crime Task Force stopped Martensen’s vehicle and found she and Johnson possessed two pounds of methamphetamine.

April 13, United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Idaho

