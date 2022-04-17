Adam Christopher Johnson, of Clarkston, Wash., was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, Johnson, 35, conspired with Helene Martensen, 51, Chandler Lee Black, 21, and Richard Lee Black, 43, to distribute methamphetamine in the Lewiston, Idaho area. Lewiston Police Department detectives, assigned to the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, arrested Richard Black in January 2020, when he was found in possession of distribution quantities of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a digital scale and cash. Several months later, in June 2020, after a significant collaborative effort, the FBI North Idaho Violent Crime Task Force stopped Martensen’s vehicle and found she and Johnson possessed two pounds of methamphetamine.
April 13, United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Idaho
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.