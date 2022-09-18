Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

United Payette is hosting a Public Lands Clean Up Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. beginning at the Idaho Department of Lands office in McCall.

Attendees should bring their own lunch, beverage and work gloves. Email Randy Fox at rfox@idahoconservation.org to RSVP.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments