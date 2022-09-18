United Payette is hosting a Public Lands Clean Up Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. beginning at the Idaho Department of Lands office in McCall.
Attendees should bring their own lunch, beverage and work gloves. Email Randy Fox at rfox@idahoconservation.org to RSVP.
