Clearwater County 4-H sent three delegates to the 4-H Know Your Government Conference in Boise last week.

Ella Goetz, Katherine Sholar and Jenna Smathers attended the 36th annual conference which provides a hands-on opportunity to learn about Idaho state government. They participated in mock legislative meetings, a legislative floor session, a mock trial and mock sentencing, as well as touring the Capitol and Supreme Court buildings.

