Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The 74th Annual Clearwater County Fair dates are Sept. 14-18 and this year’s Fair theme is “Fair Fun for Everyone.”

Several sizes of booths are available – shelf, shallow walk-in, deep walk-in, several double booths, and most have a power outlet. If you are interested in reserving a booth, please contact Cynthia Hedden at 208-476-3234.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments