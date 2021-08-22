Two deaths were reported in Clearwater County due to Covid-19, both men in their 70s. Four Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the county last week. Three new cases were reported in Lewis County, seven in Idaho County, 16 in Latah County and 36 in Nez Perce County.
There have been 208 new cases in Nez Perce County since Aug. 6 and 372 cases and one death reported in the past 14 days.
Aug. 18, Clearwater Tribune
