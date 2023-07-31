The Idaho Transportation Department will begin construction to replace the superstructure of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge on U.S. Highway 12 starting this summer and continuing for up to two years. Work on the bridge is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 15, at which time all traffic will be shifted from four lanes to the western two lanes.
July 20, Cottonwood Chronicle
(0) comments
