On Jan. 20, at approximately 6:24 p.m., Clearwater County deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at approximately mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road. The reporting party stated he had been rear-ended and the suspect had pulled a gun on him before fleeing the scene. The reporting party was uninjured, deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the pickup truck and the suspect matching the description provided. The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public to help locate the vehicle and person involved. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored pickup truck, with a large grille on the front. The suspect was described as a white male with a husky build, possibly in his 40s, with a beard. The male also had a white dog with a snubbed tail. Contact the sheriff's office at 208-476-4521 if you have information on this person or see the vehicle.
Jan. 21, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
