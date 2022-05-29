Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Fish and Game staff have been stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout across the Clearwater Region this month. Stocking of all the waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions, and dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For a full listing find the press release at idfg.idaho.gov, where maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho are listed in the Idaho Fish Planner.

May 26, The Clearwater Progress

