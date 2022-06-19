Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Clearwater Robotics Program is pleased to announce it has received a $2,600 grant from the Forever Idaho North in the Idaho Community Foundation. These funds will support the purchase of new technology for the program to increase the learning success of the youth participating in the program.

June 8, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments