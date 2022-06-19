The Clearwater Robotics Program is pleased to announce it has received a $2,600 grant from the Forever Idaho North in the Idaho Community Foundation. These funds will support the purchase of new technology for the program to increase the learning success of the youth participating in the program.
June 8, Clearwater Tribune
