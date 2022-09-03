Regional News standing
Residences in God’s Acres and in French Creek are under evacuation status (Go). The Campbell Creek area is under pre-evacuation notice (Set). Others in the vicinity are encouraged to consider evacuation preparations.

The Payette and Boise National Forests have enacted a closure area to protect the public and firefighters.

