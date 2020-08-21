(McCall, Aug. 21, 3:40 p.m.) - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is urging the public to be aware of and avoid the area near the Copeland Fire, burning approximately 5 miles east of McCall on Idaho Endowment Land. It is 90 acres in size.
Boulder Lake Road is currently closed, and all recreationists are urged to avoid this area due to the danger of the fire, firefighter traffic, and aircraft dropping water and retardant. Do not access these areas from Potter Lane, Paddy Flat Road, or other endowment, public, or private accesses, as this creates a safety issue for both the public and our firefighters.
Resources engaged in active suppression actions include multiple helicopters, three engines, two dozers, and 140 firefighters including two hotshot crews. There is a local Type 3 Incident Management Team on the fire.
Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity made for moderate fire activity overnight and has allowed firefighters to gain ground, but a warming trend is forecasted through the weekend.
For information, visit InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7024/
