Thanks to a couple local investors, Amy Manley has been able to help provide the community with a sit-down coffee shop.
Located at 4347 U.S. Highway 12, The Coffee Loft opened on Dec. 1, and was the product of months of visions and work put in by Manley and others. The team had been working on getting everything set up since September.
