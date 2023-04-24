A collaborative called 2C Kids Succeed hosted a week of positive, hope-focused events at Canyon County schools. Community members came together to show kids they care, whether by participating in high-five Friday, posting positive messages online, or helping to chalk school sidewalks with upbeat messages.
“It’s really just making sure our kids feel like the community sees them, hears them, values them, and that they know they have supports when they need them,” Jean Mutchie, a community health manager for St. Luke’s, said.
But there’s still work to do: suicide ideation has increased to crisis levels, and over the past few years more kids have reported experiencing depression and anxiety. Idaho’s youth suicide rates are distressing. The Bureau of Vital Statistics reports that those rates have increased from 8 to 10.7 (per 100,000 children aged 10-17) between 2016 and 2021.
Parents taking time out of their day to spend “uninterrupted time with their children” is essential, Jason Hoyt, a counselor at Nampa’s Columbia High, said. Modeling positivity in a world that’s often negative is important, too.
“Not to overlook the bad, but to allow the positive voice to be equal or louder,” Hoyt said. “That messaging that hope exists, even in some very dark places.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.