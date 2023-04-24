Regional News standing
A collaborative called 2C Kids Succeed hosted a week of positive, hope-focused events at Canyon County schools. Community members came together to show kids they care, whether by participating in high-five Friday, posting positive messages online, or helping to chalk school sidewalks with upbeat messages.

“It’s really just making sure our kids feel like the community sees them, hears them, values them, and that they know they have supports when they need them,” Jean Mutchie, a community health manager for St. Luke’s, said.

