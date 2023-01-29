Even after the last bell chimes, schools seem to be constantly pulsing with activity — games, practices, performances, and other activities transform them into community hubs.
Some Idaho schools have especially embraced that role, and are offering even more services — ranging from healthcare to food security to English classes — to students, families, and community members.
Their philosophy: Students are more likely to succeed when their basic needs — and those of their families — are met.
Idaho’s first four community schools sprouted up in Boise in 2016. Today, there are 35 community schools across the state.
The community schools approach is based on a national model, but Idaho’s program has gained attention for its unique aspects — like the way community school coordinators from across the state meet up online to share successes and brainstorm solutions for overcoming roadblocks.
