On Nov. 21, at or about 5:50 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Lacey Meadow's Rd for a report of shots fired. As a result of the investigation two Weippe residents, Brandon McMillen, 36, and Ryin Umphenour, 20, were arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. The investigation is still ongoing.
Nov. 22, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.