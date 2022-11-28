Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

On Nov. 21, at or about 5:50 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Lacey Meadow's Rd for a report of shots fired. As a result of the investigation two Weippe residents, Brandon McMillen, 36, and Ryin Umphenour, 20, were arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. The investigation is still ongoing.

Nov. 22, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

