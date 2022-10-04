Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

It is that time of year Prairie Elementary School along with Center For Discovery are having the annual cookie dough sale.

Each comes in three dozen pre-frozen balls for $21 a box. There are also a few other items such as pizzas, pies, cinnamon rolls and breadsticks.

