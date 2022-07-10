Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The City of Cottonwood was approved for a pair of planning grants with a 50% match.

A Drinking Water Planning Grant estimated at $140,000 will receive $70,000 from the DEQ and will evaluate system’s source capacity, distribution, and address standby power deficiencies.

A Wastewater Planning Grant estimated at $100,000 will receive $50,000 from the DEQ and will address IPDES permit requirements and infiltration/inflow.

July 7, Cottonwood Chronicle

