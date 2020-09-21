The Cottonwood City Council held their regular meeting Monday, Sept. 14.
In the reports, Pat Holthaus report they pumped 7.6 million gallons of water and sold 7.5 for a 1.2 percent loss.
Fire Chief Greg Danly reported they had one extrication assist and one fire on East Rd. that was pretty much out by the time they got there. They are also looking into obtaining an updated extrication vehicle in the future.
Sept. 17, Cottonwood Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.