The Cottonwood City Council is seeking someone to fill the vacant seat on the Council.
Ben Schumacher resigned last month and his seat is yet to be filled.
If interested in the position, contact Carol at City Hall at 208-962-3231.
The Council meets on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
May 27, Cottonwood Chronicle
