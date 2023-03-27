The Cottonwood City Council held its regular meeting Monday, March 13, and set for the annual Cottonwood Community Cleanup. Those dates will be April 1 through June 30. During this time, a special rolloff will be set up near the city shop to be used for yard waste and tree and brush clippings.
In reports, Debby O’Neill, water commissioner, reported they pumped 2.16 million gallons of water and sold 1.86 million gallons with a loss of about 13.6%.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.