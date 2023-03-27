Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Cottonwood City Council held its regular meeting Monday, March 13, and set for the annual Cottonwood Community Cleanup. Those dates will be April 1 through June 30. During this time, a special rolloff will be set up near the city shop to be used for yard waste and tree and brush clippings.

In reports, Debby O’Neill, water commissioner, reported they pumped 2.16 million gallons of water and sold 1.86 million gallons with a loss of about 13.6%.

