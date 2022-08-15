A joint service agreement with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Dept. concerning dispatch fees was approved at $8,670 per year. This would be for police and fire department use only. EMS used to be included but St. Mary’s will now do their own fee agreement.
An employee pay raise was approved for a Wastewater Collection Operator tied to passing testing to become more proficient and knowledgeable in the job.
