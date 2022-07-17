The council approved water/sewer base rate increases of 3% each which will take effect with the October billing. This amounts to an extra $3.08 per month.
Pat and Marietta Holman of Walco, Inc. were in attendance and asked for a 10.6% rate increase to help cover the cost increase in fuel prices. This would amount to $2.20 for each residential customer. The city will look into this request and possibly act on it at the August meeting.
July 14, Cottonwood Chronicle
