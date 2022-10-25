Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The council approved Resolution 2022-09 to make a playground equipment donation to the City of Ferdinand. This would be for the metal playground items such as the swing sets and monkey bars. They will remove the large swing set now and get the rest probably in the spring. The large swing set needs to be removed for the Pavilion project.

Linda Nida reported by for a $2,500 grant from health and welfare. She also reported they want to wait on more of their funding before breaking ground on the new playground equipment. However, they will be removing the current cabana and park bathrooms soon to start work on the Park Pavilion project.

