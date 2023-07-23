The Cottonwood Lions Club meets Monday, July 24 at 5 p.m. for the Centennial Garden worknight. The Raspberry Social is Sunday, Aug. 6 at St. Gertrude’s Monastery, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A VFW meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce meets Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m. The Cottonwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. The Idaho County Fair is Aug. 16-19.
July 13, Cottonwood Chronicle
