Aaron Hinkelman was re-elected as board chairman at the January meeting of the school board Wednesday, Jan. 19

Re-elected board members Hinkelman, Pat Alfrey and Keith Holcomb all took the oath of office.

Pat Alfrey was re-elected as vice-chairman with Denise Uhlenkott as clerk-treasurer and Cheri Holthaus and Jennifer Arnzen as assistant treasurers.

Jan. 27, Cottonwood Chronicle

