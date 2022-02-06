Aaron Hinkelman was re-elected as board chairman at the January meeting of the school board Wednesday, Jan. 19
Re-elected board members Hinkelman, Pat Alfrey and Keith Holcomb all took the oath of office.
Pat Alfrey was re-elected as vice-chairman with Denise Uhlenkott as clerk-treasurer and Cheri Holthaus and Jennifer Arnzen as assistant treasurers.
Jan. 27, Cottonwood Chronicle
