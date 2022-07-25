Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Extracurricular assignments for the 2022-23 school were approved at the July meeting of the [Cottonwood] school board Monday, July 18,

Football and volleyball practice will start Aug. 10. The fall sports meeting will be held Aug. 8.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments