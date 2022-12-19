Regional News standing
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.

The City of Cottonwood in Idaho County was awarded $86,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $58,650 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements.

