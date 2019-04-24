The school board accepted the resignations of both Kevin Chaffee and Todd Nygaard, the head coach and assistant coach for the Prairie boys basketball team at their April meeting, Monday, April 15.
The board also voted to offer teacher contracts and approve the classified salary schedule pending levy approval.
April 18, Cottonwood Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.