The school board held its December meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and voted to call for bids for the high school gym foyer remodel.
Bids will be opened on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. with a special meeting set for Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. to review the bids with the architect and answer any questions that may arise.
