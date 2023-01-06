Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The school board held its December meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and voted to call for bids for the high school gym foyer remodel.

Bids will be opened on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. with a special meeting set for Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. to review the bids with the architect and answer any questions that may arise.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments