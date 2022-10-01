Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Matt Elven reported gate prices have gone up for school activities. Mostly due to the increasing cost of officials. At the high school events the senior citizen rate rose from $3 to $5 and the students in grades 7-12 from $4 to $5. The adult rate of $6 and the K-6 student rate of $4 were unchanged as was the family rate of $16.

At junior high activities the adult rate went from $3 to $4. Senior citizen rate from $1 to $2. K-12 students went from $2 to $3.

