Matt Elven reported gate prices have gone up for school activities. Mostly due to the increasing cost of officials. At the high school events the senior citizen rate rose from $3 to $5 and the students in grades 7-12 from $4 to $5. The adult rate of $6 and the K-6 student rate of $4 were unchanged as was the family rate of $16.
At junior high activities the adult rate went from $3 to $4. Senior citizen rate from $1 to $2. K-12 students went from $2 to $3.
