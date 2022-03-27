The Cottonwood Joint School District 242 held their March meeting Monday, March 21, and approved several resignations.
Kim Schumacher resigned from her athletic director duties. Principal Matt Elven said he and Travis Mader will get together to discuss what they are looking for to fill this position.
Kayla Schumacher resigned from her para-professional position.
Carmen Sangster resigned as a high school English teacher.
March 24, Cottonwood Chronicle
