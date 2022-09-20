Walco’s 10.6% rate hike was approved. Since it is more than 5%, it has to go to a public hearing. Since they need to hold a public hearing anyway, the council looked into some of their other fees that should be changed. Water commissioner Debby O’Neill proposed to have the water connection go up to $3,000 or costs, whichever is greater. The corresponding cost for out-of-town new connections would also go up and remain at 175% of an in town rate.
The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. A public hearing is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
