Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

It was reported the city pumped 3,670,220 gallons of water and sold 3,506,100 gallons for a net loss of 4.4%.

City maintenance coordinator Pat Enneking and Amy Uptmor of JUB Engineering reported there are some issues with wells 2 and 4 that may lead to pulling the pumps and motors for maintenance at an estimated cost of $30,000 each. Enneking said he would like to get at least #2 done before spring so the city doesn’t wind up with just one working well when the irrigating of lawns starts.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments