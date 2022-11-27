It was reported the city pumped 3,670,220 gallons of water and sold 3,506,100 gallons for a net loss of 4.4%.
City maintenance coordinator Pat Enneking and Amy Uptmor of JUB Engineering reported there are some issues with wells 2 and 4 that may lead to pulling the pumps and motors for maintenance at an estimated cost of $30,000 each. Enneking said he would like to get at least #2 done before spring so the city doesn’t wind up with just one working well when the irrigating of lawns starts.
