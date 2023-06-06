June 12-16 is Vacation Bible School (VBS) at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster. You can preregister on Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-noon, with hot dogs and a bouncy house available. VBS begins Monday, June 12, for ages 3 to 6th grade, grades 7-12 will meet 6:30-8 p.m.
June 1, Cottonwood Chronicle
(0) comments
