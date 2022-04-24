Regional News standing
Dr. Dennis Harper shared his concern with the Mayor and Orofino City Council at their regular meeting held April 12, regarding the mortality rate of fish during the fishing tournaments on Dworshak Reservoir.

Tournament fishing has dramatically increased in the last several years, with the target being bass. Harper confirmed there are 12 scheduled tournaments for this year.

Harper stated, with an increasing number of people fishing, their inexperience with proper fish handling and good stewardship practices, all create a cumulative effect that is unhealthy for fish population, which has had a tremendous impact on the number of fish.

April 20, Clearwater Tribune

