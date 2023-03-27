Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A 1981 single wide trailer, located on Sawmill Road in Council was a total loss Saturday after fire consumed it. Residents Jennifer Starley and her partner Daniel Davis were not home at the time. Starley has her own house cleaning business, and she had her two daughters, Abigail, 7, and Emma, 5, with her on a job when the fire started.

Council Fire Department Battalion Chief Royce Bauer said four fire trucks responded to the fire. “The fire was reported by a neighbor at 4:21 p.m., and our first truck was on the scene by 4:28 p.m., but by then the single wide trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The couple had a smoker on the front porch, and that may have started the fire,” he said.

