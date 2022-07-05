Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Council veteran Carrie Pedriera was at the American Legion Hall on June 13 when she noticed the U.S. and POW/MIA flags had been cut down and stolen, along with the rope that they had been attached to. After further inspection later that day, she noticed the plaque in front of the military tank in the Peace Park had been removed and stolen as well.

And if anyone knows any details about the theft at the Legion Hall leading to the arrest of the person who did it, [post member, Ron] Rosener is offering a $1,000 reward. But, keep in mind, the Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages people from actually making contact with the criminals.

June 22, The Record Reporter

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments