Across the nation, cities, counties and states are adopting resolutions in support of upholding the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights ensured to the people. One of the first action items on the April 5 agenda to receive unanimous approval from the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners was Resolution No. 21-4-7.
The resolution encompasses the various freedoms protected in both the United States and State of Idaho constitutions, rather than focus solely on the Second Amendment, such as the resolution adopted by the City of Orofino two weeks ago.
April 7, Clearwater Tribune
