The 2021 McCall Winter Carnival will be canceled entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau said Monday.
The carnival was scheduled to run Jan. 29 through Feb. 7 and would have marked its 56th year.
“It was an extremely difficult decision and we are deeply disappointed,” chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said. “We could not in good conscience promote an event that would go against COVID-19 safety measures.”
Dec. 10, The Star News
